Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, who had revealed that he was subjected to racism in the dressing room while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League (IPL) and aksed those who offended him to apologise, said on Friday that he had a conversation with one of them.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sammy wrote, “I’m pleased to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love Two hearts and I believe him.

He also uploaded a video following the tweet where he seemed to be speaking the same.

Sammy had expressed his anger upon realising the meaning of the word “kaalu” and the intent with which it is used in India from a Netflix show. He had revealed that he and Sri Lankan cricketer Thisara Perera was called by that word during their time with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The two times T20 World Cup-winning captain then put an Instagram video on Tuesday saying that it was not only the fans and that the Hyderabad players had also offended him. He asked them to provide a clarification and issue an apology at the earliest.

Sammy’s revelations came in the wake of massive anti-racism protests in several parts of the world after the killing of a black civilian George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, United States of America, last month.

Floyd, aged 46, was choked to death by officer Derek Chauvin. He held Floyd down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.