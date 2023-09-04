India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will miss Monday’s Asia Cup match against Nepal as he flew back home for the birth of their first child.

Bumrah, who married TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in 2021, on Monday announced on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy on Monday.

“Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it (heart emoji) – Jasprit and Sanjana”.

Bumrah to miss Asia Cup encounter against Nepal

The Indian cricket board has given him the green signal and the speedster is expected to rejoin the team ahead of the Super 4 games.

India will play the Super 4 matches after a few days’s gap, and as such Bumrah will have time to be back in action in Sri Lanka.

Bumrah, who returned to international cricket a month ago after recovering from a long injury break, did not get to bowl in India’s Asia Cup opener against Pakistan as the match was washed out.

He, however, slammed a 14-ball 16 to help India post 266 against the Men-in-green after which incessant rain forced the umpires to call off the tie.

Bumrah returned to international cricket during India’s tour of Ireland last month since having been ruled out of the T20 World Cup last year owing to a recurring back injury.

As a result of the injury, he had also missed out the several bilateral series, IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship final earlier this summer for India and his comeback in time for the World Cup also looked doubtful. He has however, put a full stop on that front with a timely return to international cricket.