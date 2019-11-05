Cyclonic storm ‘Maha’ may disrupt the second T20I match between India and Bangladesh, which is slated to be held on Thursday (November 7) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The weather forecast says that ‘Maha’ would make landfall in Gujarat between Dwarka and Diu on the night of November 6 and bring heavy to very heavy rains till the next day there.

A release from Maharashtra’s Disaster Management Cell said areas in north Konkan, north-central Maharashtra will experience heavy rains along with thunder and lightning from November 6 till November 8, reports PTI.

Raising concerns on the issue, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted: “And now, with a game in Rajkot ahead, news of a cyclone on the West coast on Nov 06/07 with a danger alert issued to fishermen on the Saurashtra coast. Hope it isn’t dangerous for the people living there. The weather has been most unpredictable this year.”

Bangladesh currently lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the first game in Delhi on Sunday.

About the first T20I between India and Bangladesh:

Bangladesh fetched their first-ever T20I win against India on Sunday.

Notably, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bowl against the Men in Blue at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Bangladeshi bowlers choked the Indian juggernaut and restricted the hosts to 148 for six in the 20 overs, courtesy Amiunul Islam and Shafiul Islam, who returned figures of 2 for 22 and 2 for 36, respectively before Bangladesh chased down the target with 3 balls to spare.

In the smog-hit match, Mushfiqur Rahim single-handedly fired Bangladesh to the historic feat. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored an unbeaten 60 off 43 balls. Rahim’s blitzkrieg included 8 boundaries and a six.