CWG 2022: From stitching and embroidery to lifting weights, Achinta Sheuli’s interesting journey

In the last 2-3 years, Achinta Sheuli has established himself as one of the most talented young weightlifters in the country. He won his first senior-level international medal at the Commonwealth Championships in 2018 and last year, he clinched silver in the World Junior Championships in Men’s 73kg, establishing the national record in the process.

Based on his recent performances, Achinta was picked up as part of the 12-member Indian weightlifting squad for Birmingham 2022 and will be making his debut at the Commonwealth Games.

Achinta is supported under the Reliance Foundation scholarship that provides athletes in multiple sports support towards training and competitions, mentorship and access to modern sports science and medical assistance from experts at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Hailing from a poor background, Anchinta was forced to stitch and embroider to help augment his family’s income along with his brother after their father — a labourer in Howrah town in West Bengal — passed away. Achinta had taken to weightlifting inspired by his brother, who would go to a local gym.

Having established himself in the team, Achinta is now using weightlifting to earn glory for self and the country, improving his life and that of his family through the sport.

Excerpts:

Q: How has been your preparation for the Commonwealth Games?

A: It’s going on well. I have been preparing for more than a month for it.

Q: How confident are you of winning gold in your first Commonwealth Games?

A: I will focus and perform to the best of my ability, and whatever be the result I want to give it my best shot. I will work hard towards that.

Q: How difficult has been your journey and what is your ultimate aim in weightlifting?

A: My goal is to qualify and represent India at the Olympics.

Q: You come from West Bengal where youngsters look up to sports like cricket, football and table tennis. How did you get into weightlifting?

A: In my town, there were not many choices for sports. I liked weightlifting and that became my choice, and now I love the sport.

Q: You won your first senior-level international medal at the age of 18. Do you think you have been able to fulfil that promise so far?

A: My focus is on performance and I have been improving it over the years. It wasn’t about winning medals but focusing on performance.

Q: Who would you like to thank and remember first if you win a medal here in Birmingham?

A: My coach Vijay Sharma sir and my family. They have supported me a lot and helped me to get here.

Q: Who is your idol in weightlifting?

A: Mirabai Chanu is my idol.

Q: You come from a humble background. How have you been able to help your family through weightlifting?

A: Through sports, I have been able to help my family and I support them as much as I can.

Q: Do you still stitch and embroider in your spare time because some people believe it helps in building patience?

A: To help and build patience, I follow a very strict discipline and ensure I follow it. Beyond that I speak nicely to everyone and that always helps keep me calm.

Q: A little bit about the support team and those who are supporting you — Reliance Foundation, SAI, Sports Ministry?

A: From the time I’ve been sponsored by Reliance Foundation, I have been getting a lot of support, and support plays an important role. I have support from physiotherapists to help with recovery, nutritionists to ensure I follow a diet plan, and psychologists to be mentally strong and they are all there to help and support me.

Q: What else do you do to improve the mental side of your game?

A: I follow the techniques that are taught during training and I focus on them and keep repeating them in my head and plan, and that gives me clarity on what I should do exactly. I also ensure that when I wake up in the morning, I meditate for some time as well. But I have a strong support team and anything I require, I always reach out to my coach Vijay Sharma sir and he helps me find the solution.

(Inputs from IANS)