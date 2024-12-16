The 75th State Weightlifting Championship was conducted at Konnagar. 170 participants, including state and national-level men and women from Hooghly, Howrah, Burdwan, and South 24-Parganas, participated in the event.

The state chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, has allocated a fund of five lakhs to encourage weightlifting in the state. Mr. Ranjit Bhattacharya, the Vice President of the Indian Weightlifting Association, was present on the occasion. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her initiative to encourage weightlifting among students and youth. He emphasised the need to divert attention from excessive smartphone usage towards sports and games.

Advertisement

He advocated for making sports and games mandatory in school curricula, as it not only promotes good health but also opens doors to promising careers for talented athletes. Government and non-government institutions are increasingly recognising the potential of sportspersons and offering them job opportunities. The performance of the participants in the 75th State Weightlifting Championship at Konnagar was highly encouraging.

Advertisement