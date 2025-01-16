CT 2025 Ind-Pak: Tickets to be available on first-come, first-served basis

As anticipation builds for the high-octane ICC Champions Trophy clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Dubai on February 23, Subhan Ahmed, the COO of the Emirates Cricket Board, said he expects there would be a “record-breaking” crowd while adding that tickets for the marquee encounter will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“With so many Indians and Pakistanis living here, these games are more than just cricket; they’re a celebration,” he said speaking to Cricket Pakistan.

“Fans from both sides come together to support their teams and enjoy the sport, creating an electric atmosphere. We expect these matches to be very entertaining and hope to see record-breaking support from fans.

“Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, ensuring fans from both India and Pakistan, as well as others, can enjoy the action,” he added.

Reiterating the Emirates Cricket Board’s commitment to offer hassle-free experience at the venues, Ahmed said, “We’re committed to ensuring cricket lovers can attend without unnecessary hurdles. The UAE offers unmatched facilities and government support, making it a prime location for events, even at short notice.”

The UAE emerged as a neutral venue under a hybrid arrangement after the Indian team refused to travel to Pakistan (the designated hosts) for the ICC Champions Trophy, citing security concerns. Accordingly, the Men-in-Blue will play all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, This arrangement also includes the semifinal and final of the tournament, provided the Indian team qualifies for the knockouts.

As per the agreement with both the Indian and Pakistani boards, the International Cricket Council (ICC) in December announced that Pakistan will also not visit India for any ICC tournament until 2028, with its matches scheduled on neutral turf instead.

It was the first major decision since former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took over as ICC chair. This hybrid model, for all events until 2028, is expected to prevent any logjam ahead of major events over the next few years.

“This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka),” the world body said in a statement.