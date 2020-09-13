Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will miss the service of experienced middle-order batsman Suresh Raina and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Citing “personal reasons”, both Harbhajan and Raina have decided to skip the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Chennai Super Kings are definitely going to miss Raina. Firstly, as a player, as a batsman. Most importantly, fielder and part-time bowler. And as a vice-captain and support to Dhoni. Raina has been a huge support to Dhoni. He brings a lot of energy to the team. You’re going to miss all that,” Kris Sirkanth said in his YouTube show ‘Cheeky Cheeka’.

“Harbhajan Singh, definitely yes. On tracks that are likely to spin more in the UAE, CSK will miss his experience. He has performed superbly well for CSK.

“Two big blows for CSK. Now it’s all in the hands of Dhoni. He will handle it well, he has seen situations well. Even in such a situation, he will be able to do well.”

Even though Raina had returned to India after traveling to the UAE with the squad, Harbhajan had not yet joined the CSK camp in UAE and remained in India when the team had flown out. The 40-year-old had also skipped CSK’s pre-season camp in Chennai last month.

Meanwhile, Kris Srikkanth believes the absence of Raina is a golden opportunity for Murali Vijay, who is looking for opportunities to do well for CSK in IPL 2020. Srikkanth believes it would be a perfect opportunity for Vijay to redeem his T20 career.

After leading the Kings XI Punjab in 2017, Vijay had returned to his home city’s IPL team in 2018. However, the India opener has since then spent most of the time warming the benches and played only three matches.

“See, in my opinion, it’s a good opportunity for Vijay. He is determined. Whenever we met, he says he has been practising well and looking for opportunities to do well,” Srikkanth said.

“Don’t forget, Vijay is a big-match player, he can open with Shane Watson. it’s a great opportunity for him to redeem himself in the IPL. He has led sides like KXIP. Having played at that level, he would be keen to redeem himself.”

The 2020 season of the IPL will be played for 53 days from September 19 to November 10 across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. CSK will take on Mumbai Indians in the season opener.

The final match will be played on a Tuesday, to make it the first-ever IPL to have its final on a weekday. The matches this season will also start 30 minutes before their original time of 4 PM and 8 PM.