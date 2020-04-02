Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday shared a photo on social media of his workout and asked everyone to “stay active”.

“Breathe in, breathe out. Stay active,” Ronaldo said in a tweet with a shirtless picture, showing his enviable body and his eyes closed as if meditating.

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the Juventus forward had on Monday urged the people to stay at home and help all the health workers out there fighting.

“In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter – our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives. #stayhomesavelives,” Ronaldo had said in his tweet.

Notably, Ronaldo has accepted a 3.8 million Euro wage cut from the Italian champions Juve as the club deals with the closure of all matches due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Italy has been one of the epicenters of the pandemic spread which has killed more than 13,000 and infected over 110,000 in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese superstar, who has been at the forefront of the fight against the ongoing pandemic with his philanthropy, has also decided to donate five ventilators to the Regional Health Service of Madeira to help his hometown fight the virus COVID-19, reported IANS via Portuguese media on Sunday.