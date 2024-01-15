Cricket South Africa announces Proteas women’s squad against Australian women

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced a 15-player squad for the Proteas women’s white-ball portion of their multi-format tour against Australia.

Laura Wolvaardt will lead the South African women’s squad for the Australian tour.

The talented top-order batsman will be supported by a well-balanced roster that includes fellow Women’s Big Bash League players Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon.

Ayanda Hlubi, a Hollywoodbets Dolphins (Mzansi Super League T20 competition franchise) fast bowler who made her senior debut in December’s third T20I against Bangladesh in Kimberley, has received her first One-Day International (ODI) call-up for South Africa.

The squad for the first-ever Test match between the two nations will be announced during the ODI series and prior to the start of the red-ball game on February 15–18 at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Proteas Women’s Squad (T20I and ODI): Multi-format Tour of Australia

Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jaft, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, and Delmi Tucker.

In search of their first win over Australia across all formats, the Proteas Women go into the encounters with a head-to-head record including 14 defeats in 15 one-days, with the team’s best result coming in the form of a tied match in the fourth ODI in November 2016.

In the shorter format, the Australians had won seven of their previous seven games against South Africa, including the historic ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final victory in Cape Town in February last year.

Prior to the journey to Australia, Proteas Women’s head coach Hilton Moreeng, whose national contract has been renewed until the end of the 2023–24 season, stated:

It’s a highly competitive squad. Everyone is excited about the combination of youth and expertise. We had a great year as a team in 2023, and we’re excited to expand on that.

“We finished nicely with the tour versus Bangladesh, and the camp was excellent. The weather is beyond our control, but we got what we needed out of it, such as game instruction, catching up on the red ball, and determining our goals.

“We also touched on our skills with the white ball, where we are headed, and what is required, so the picked squad is really well-balanced and competitive, and we are very confident moving to Australia.”

Proteas Women Convener of Selectors, Clinton Du Preez, said:

“The objective is consistently to vie for success in every competition or tour we engage in, and the prospect of doing so in Australia is very exciting as we compete against the best. The squad maintains its balance, and we eagerly anticipate Chloe’s return. Her wealth of experience and match-winning skills will undoubtedly enhance the squad’s value.

“I am genuinely excited for both the players and the management team. The group is undoubtedly poised to compete and deliver positive contributions to the overall team performance and the set targets throughout the tour.

The Proteas Women will depart for Australia in two groups from January 17–18, ahead of the team’s first training session in Sydney on January 21.