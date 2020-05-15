With the whole world struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday advised people to play their part by staying at home.

“There is still a long way to go in this battle against COVID-19. We all got to do our part by staying home to help save lives #rajputboy #staysafe,” wrote Jadeja on Twitter.

Earlier, Jadeja had sent out an important message regarding coronavirus pandemic using one of his old run-out videos. Jadeja implied that staying home is the best way to curb the spread of the virus and one could be ‘run-out’ venturing out of the four walls.

His post read: “Bahar bindass ghumte ho. Mast mein timepass karte ho. Jab apko ghar pe rhna chaiye. Phr ye to hona hi tha. #StaySafe #RunOutMatHona.”

In normal circumstances, Jadeja would currently be playing for Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but the tournament has been postponed “indefinitely” by the BCCI.

Not just cricket but the entire sporting calendar of the world has been ruined by the deadly virus. Multi-national events like the Olympics and Euro have been pushed back to 2021.

Meanwhile, uncertainty also looms over the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year as the vaccine of the virus hasn’t been found yet.