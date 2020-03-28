In a recent development, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju has donated as much as Rs 1 crore to India’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Rijiju is not alone as sporting personalities from across all disciplines have come ahead in this time of need. The pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and even India has been locked down for 21 days.

“I am depositing the amount now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to all BJP MPs to give Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS Fund to the National Relief Fund in fight against coronavirus,” Rijiju posted on Twitter.

Among many others to raise funds to deal with pandemic are Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina. While Raina contributed a total of 52 lakhs, Tendulkar gave 50 lakhs to the cause.

Both of them along with Virat Kohli and R Ashwin have also been posting messages to urge people to take proper precautions to fight the COVID-19.

(With inputs from IANS)