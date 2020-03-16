In a recent update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been forced to shut down its headquarters in Mumbai from Tuesday with its employees being instructed to work from home.

With all cricketing action already suspended till further notice, the other administration and managerial work will somehow be managed from home as a precautionary measure against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“The BCCI employees were today notified that the headquarters at the Wankhede Stadium will be shut down in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. All the staffers have been told to work from home,” an unnamed source from the BCCI said as quoted by BCCI.

Notably, the high-profile and cash-rich IPL has already been postponed by the board till at least 15 April. As per the data available, India has as many as 114 positive cases till now with two deaths.

Globally, the virus has infected over 1,60,000 and claimed close to 6,000 lives.