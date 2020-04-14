The pandemic coronavirus has put all the sports events across the country on a halt right now. However, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is planning to resume action by the month of September this year as it is hopeful that the situation would improve enough by then.

“We will try to resume our domestic competitions from September-October 2020 and for next year from March-April 2021,” AFI President, Adille J Sumariwalla, told athletes on Monday as per an AFI media release.

“With the postponement of Olympics, we hope that now many young athletes also stand a chance to qualify for the Olympics 2021 while seniors need to focus on their existing fitness to grab this opportunity.

“At this stage we cannot say anything about any foreign exposure camp later in the year, but for sure, we will plan for international competitions-cum-training camps for 2021.

“We are monitoring the situation at the camps and when the situation allows, you will be allowed to train outside after the consultation with SAI,” he said.

COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 350 lives in India and has infected over 10,000 in the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths across the globe due to the virus is over 119,000 along with the infected ones crossing the 19 lakh mark as per the Worldometer.