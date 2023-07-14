Commonwealth Weightlifting: National champion N Ajith and Ajay Singh win gold medals, Harjinder Kaur claims a silver

National champion N Ajith, claimed a gold in the 73kg category while Ajay Singh defended his 81kg title at the senior Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on Friday. The third medal of the day for the hosts was bagged by Harjinder Kaur, who finished second in the women’s 71kg competition.

The addition of three medals took India’s overall medals tally in the senior category to 11 – seven golds and four silvers.

In the first session N Ajith, the only Asian Games-bound Indian weightlifter at the Commonwealth Championships, topped the podium with a combined lift of 308kg (138kg snatch + 170kg clean and jerk).

England’s Jonathan Chin, who lifted a combined weight of 286kg (125kg snatch + 161kg clean and jerk), took the silver. Sri Lanka’s Indika Chathuranga Dissanayake finished third with a total weight of 285kg (130kg snatch + 155kg clean and jerk). A total of 11 lifters participated in the 73kg category.

Later in the day, Commonwealth Games medallist Harjinder Kaur finished second in the women’s 71kg with a total lift of 211kg (91kg snatch + 120 clean and jerk). The Indian finished behind Australia’s Jacqueline Nichele, who won the gold medal with a combined lift of 216kg (94kg snatch + 122kg clean and jerk). The final podium went to Ketty Lent of Mauritius, who lifted a total weight of 208kg (92kg snatch + 116kg clean and jerk).

In the final session, Ajay Singh claimed the gold medal in 81kg category. It was a third Commonwealth Championships gold for the army man, who won the same weight class in 2019 and 2021.

Ajay Singh lifted a combined weight of 306kg (136kg snatch + 170kg clean and jerk) to finish first. Sri Lanka’s Chinthana Geethai Vidanage bagged the silver with a total lift of 290kg (128kg snatch + 162kg clean and jerk). Yuan Yee Loh of Singapore lifted a total weight of 289kg (132kg snatch + 157kg clean and jerk) to take the bronze.