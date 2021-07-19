After Serena William, Roger Federer withdrew from the Olympics, another major blow for the tennis fraternity came when American tennis star Coco Gauff announced that she had tested Covid-19 positive and a result has withdrawn herself from the Tokyo Olympics.

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for Covid and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It has always been a dream of mine to represent USA in the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future. I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympics family,” said Gauff in a statement poster on her official Twitter handle.

Earlier 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, world number there Rafael Nadal and US Open winner Dominic Thiem had announced their withdrawal. Also, the Swiss tennis king Roger Federer who also decided to skip the Games this time said that due to his knee injury during the grass-court season, he decided to withdraw from the Games.