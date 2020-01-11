Environmental activist Greta Thunberg criticised Tennis legend Roger Federer on Friday for his tie-up with a Swiss bank which reportedly provides money to companies looking for new fossil fuel deposits.

17-year-old climate-change activist, Thunberg, retweeted a tweet of 350.org Europe which says, “Since 2016 @CreditSuisse has provided $57 BILLION to companies looking for new fossil fuel deposits – something that is utterly incompatible with #ClimateAction @RogerFederer do you endorse this? #RogerWakeUpNow.”

Federer endorses Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s largest bank, which has been making the headlines in recent times for his investment in fossil fuels.

As a sign of protest, a dozen Swiss climate-change activist played Tennis inside branches of Credit Suisse bank. Later, they refused to pay the fine for their activities and appeared in court earlier this week.

The stunt was intended to make people aware of the bank’s investments in fossil fuels and stop them from “acting like nothing is happening”.

The activists were charged 21,600 Swiss francs ($22,254) for trespassing at the bank branches in November 2018. However, after refusing to pay the fine, the defendants are now facing trial.

The activists were seen wearing Tennis dresses inside the Credit Suisse branch in Lausanne, as an allusion of the bank’s partnership with Tennis player Roger Federer. The activists also urged the athlete to break his connection with the bank.