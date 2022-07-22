‘Clear intention’ to stay in F1 beyond 2022, says Vettel

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel says there is “a clear intention” to continue racing in Formula 1 beyond the end of 2022 season.

The German’s contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of this season, but he has kept his cards close regarding his future.

Aston Martin are keen to retain Vettel, with billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll’s son Lance expected to stay on in the other car.

In Austria, his boss Mike Krack said he hoped Vettel would stay for a third campaign so he can reap the rewards of his hard work so far.

Speaking at Paul Ricard ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix, Vettel – who made his debut in 2007 and is in his 15th full F1 season – gave some insight into his plans.

“Well I’m racing this weekend, and the next one,” he said.

“Then obviously I’ve said that at some point we’ll start to talk and I’m talking to the team. I think there is a clear intention to keep going and we’ll see soon where we stand.”

There has been some speculation that Vettel was an option for McLaren, but he gave that rumour short shrift.

“I think Lando [Norris] has a contract. No, I know some people there but I think it’s just rumours.”

Vettel’s sixth place in Baku is Aston Martin’s best result so far this season, the German having taken 15 points to team mate Stroll’s three.

