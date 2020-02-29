After dismissing the Indian batsmen on 242 runs in their first innings on Saturday, New Zealand scored 63 runs without losing any wicket on the opening day of the second Test between the sides at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Prithvi Shaw’s 54 off just 64 gave India a blazing start, but as soon as he fell, the New Zealand bowlers ran down the Indian spine as skipper Virat Kohli failed yet again, disappointing with a score of 3.

Soon Ajinkya Rahane (7) joined Kohli in the dugout and left India in a precarious state of 113 for 4. But then, Hanuma Vihari stepped in and stitched 81 runs for the fifth wicket with Pujara.

Hanuma fell on 55 off 70 and Pujara also joined him after a gritty 54. Following this, the Indian lower order collapsed and a short attack from Mohammed Shami helped the guests reach 242 runs.

India lost last five wickets for 48 runs, of which 26 were contributed by last-wicket pair of Shami (16) and Jasprit Bumrah (10).

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson took a 5-for and conceded 45 runs while Southee returned figures of 2 for 38.

In New Zealand’s reply, Tom Latham (27) and Tom Blundell (29) provided the hosts a solid start. The Black Caps trail by 179 runs.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 242 all out in 63 overs. (H Vihari 55, P Shaw 54, C Pujara 54; Kyle Jamieson 5/45, Tim Southee 2/38) vs New Zealand 1st innings: 63 for no loss in 23 overs. (T Latham 27 batting, T Bundell 29 batting).