Post India’s 7-wicket loss to New Zealand in Christchurch Test, India skipper Virat Kohli expressed his disappointment over the way the guests played in the two-match Test series.

On Monday, New Zealand thrashed India in the second and final Test to whitewash the hosts 2-0, a result that compelled Kohli to admit that India were “completely outplayed” by the Kiwis.

“Obviously quite disappointed with how we played in this series. I feel like we were completely outplayed in this series,” said Kohli after the second Test as quoted by PTI.

“We obviously didn’t play the kind of cricket we do as a team. The thing to take away from here is to not shy away from things that have gone wrong and instead address them straight up, and not be in denial,” he added.

They were the New Zealand bowlers who wreaked havoc throughout the series. And, the India batters, meanwhile, were poor with their performance.

When Kohli was asked about the specific mistakes that Team India can rectify, the 31-year-old said that clarity of mind is paramount.

“Something (clarity) we failed to do as a batting unit, and I truly believe that we made too much of the conditions from the first day onwards, of the first Test: overcast, a bit of dampness on the pitch we never spoke of these things before,” said Kohli.

“If you’re not clear in your head then the feet don’t move, you’re not quite sure whether to play the shot or not, leave the ball or play the ball. I think these sort of things can creep in, and which have crept in our game in this series. It’s something we have recognised already,” he added.