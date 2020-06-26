Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has praised his players after they beat Manchester City 2-1 in English Premier League on Saturday. However, the Blues legend has also demanded consistency from the team till the end of the season.

“It was a big performance from us,” said Lampard as quoted on the official website of Chelsea Football Club. “We had to work a lot off the ball, as you do against Pep Guardiola’s Man City. It was tough, but the work ethic the lads put in throughout the game, the focus, how dangerous we were – we had the better chances – we deserved to win.

“It’s a big three points. We are in a battle here and it’s not going to be decided tonight. It’s a nice result which gives us confidence. Now the consistency we produce until the end of the season is what is going to define us this year, and get us the finish we want. There is no point in performing like that if we can’t get some momentum and sustain it. That only comes with focus and hard work,” he added.

Lampard also lauded Christian Pulisic who scored a brilliant solo goal at the empty Stamford Bridge after a sloppy defensive effort from Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan allowed him to launch a counter-attack. The young manager had good words for Willian as well who was one of the greatest pillars of strength in the midfield and scored a penalty.

“Christian came in last summer, and he didn’t really get a break. When he got in the team he was doing really well and then he got a really tough injury.

“I wanted to protect him a bit against Villa and see if he could make an impact. He did that. I always planned to start him against City because I know what he can bring in these sorts of games. He brought it and did really well. He’s a young player, he’s got so much talent, and he needs to keep working. He can get better and better,” Lampard explained.

About Willian, he said, “I’m delighted with Willian. He’s been great for me this season. The players look up to him. He’s a senior professional in the group. He has quality and work ethic and it was a continuation of his form in big parts of the season.”

The former Chelsea midfielder did not forget to congatulate the new Premier League champions Liverpool as City’s defeat made Liverpool gain an unassailable lead of 23 points at the top of the points table. However, Lampard denied to believe that Chelsea’s win had anything to do with Liverpool’s triumph.

“We congratulate Liverpool. This game didn’t decide the title, that was decided a long time ago through Liverpool’s consistency and performances and wins. Fair play to them, give them full credit. They have great players and a great manager. I know the hard work that goes into trying to win a title, the competition they’ve got, we saw that with how good Manchester City were tonight. Congrats to them, they deserve it,” the 42-year-old added.