Premier League side Chelsea see a ray of hope with regards to the transfer ban imposed on them as the Court of Arbitration for Sports will hear their appeal for uplifting this ban before the January transfer window.

The Blues will appear before this Court on 20 November and are expecting a judgment in their favour prior to the January transfer window. Reports claim that they have also identified a player they need to include in their team in case the transfer ban is lifted for the January window.

According to a report carried by Express, the Frank Lampard managed side are desperate to rope in Brazilian sensation Reinier Jesus who is currently part of the Flamengo squad. The 17-year-old has attracted a lot of attention from some of the top clubs in Europe, including the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, because of his brilliant performances on the football pitch.

The report adds that Chelsea have identified Jesus as one of their top transfer targets as they are looking to add some depth to their squad and at the same time have quality replacements ready in time to make up for the eventual departure of stars like Pedro and Willian. However, for that to happen their transfer ban should be lifted in time to let them make an official bid.