Chelsea emerge as front runner to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next season

Chelsea have emerged as the front runners ahead of clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid, to get the signature of Aubameyang.

SNS Web | New Delhi | April 28, 2020 8:19 pm

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang file image. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

Chelsea are reportedly running at the front in the race to acquire the service of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the next season.

According to a report of Daily Express – shared on the official website of Chelsea – The Blues have emerged as the front runners ahead of clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid, to get the signature of Aubameyang.

It seems a win-win situation for Aubameyang – who is keen to Champions League football – as he would not have to move his base to another city.

Arsenal, also, are believed to be ready to let the 30-year-old go and have started hearing offers for him. They have decided that it would be better to sell the player this summer rather than lose him for nothing when his contract ends 12 months later.

Aubameyang, who was brought by the Gunners for 56 million pounds, would have valued somewhere in the same range had he not been at the close of his contract.

But a Metro report on the official Chelsea website has claimed that Arsenal have agreed to let the Gabon international leave for an amount of anything above 30 million pounds.

Aubameyang had shown a brilliant display of form this season and stood second to Jamie Vardy in the Premier League scoring chart with 17 goals before the season was suspended.

The Premier League extended the suspension of the current season beyond May and said it “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so” amid the deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

However, a report by The Times stated that the English Premier League officials were eyeing a resumption of the 2019-20 season on June 8 and the games are likely to be played behind the closed doors.

 

