Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has dropped an update on the recovery of Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, and said the player is making great progress and is feeling in his usual self.

“I’m happy to say that in Callum’s case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear,” Lampard was quoted as saying on the official website of Chelsea.

“I am of course aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge all of the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of others,” he added.

The 19-year-old forward Hudson-Odoi was tested positive for the viral COVID-19 on Thursday last week, forcing the club officials to order self-isolation to the full men’s squad and the coaching staff.

“Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible,” the club said in an official statement.

However, on the same day, the England international posted a video across his social media platforms where he claimed to have recovered from the virus.

He said, “Guys, as you may be aware, I’ve had the virus for the last couple of days which I’ve recovered from. I hope to see everybody soon, and hopefully, we can get back on the pitch soon. Take care.”