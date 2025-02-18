Can’t look past India, predicts Dhawan on team’s CT 2025 chances

Shikhar Dhawan, the hero of India’s 2013 Champions Trophy win, believes this current India side has what it takes to break their 12-year drought for a 50-over ICC title.

Shikhar, who scored 17 ODI tons to go with 39 fifties between 2010 and 2022, believes there’s enough firepower in the Indian ranks to cover the absence of key bowling contributor Jasprit Bumrah, who will miss the tournament with a back injury.

“I can’t look past India. I am quite confident,” he said.

“They have a solid team and played very well against England in their recent ODI series. The obvious concern is that they will miss Jasprit Bumrah. There is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly.

“For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character and that is crucial in a huge ICC event like this.”

Without Jasprit, India will need other pace bowlers to stand up. And Dhawan likes what he sees from emerging 23-year-old right-armer Harshit Rana.

Harshit has played just three ODIs, all this year. His best figures came in his debut, taking 3/53 against England in Nagpur. Across India‘s 3-0 series win over England, he took six wickets, at an average of 24.33, bowling at under runs seven per over.

“Harshit Rana has come into the side and I think that is really exciting – keep an eye on him, I think he could have a breakout tournament.

“I like his attitude. He is a go-getter and not afraid of anything. He accepts challenges and we have seen from the England series that he is in form. I am sure he will look to seize this opportunity and, if he does, he could provide a real X factor for India.”

“There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic for India. They have a very balanced side, especially with the bat, with a nice blend of experience and youth.”

Dhawan finished as the overall leading run-scorer in both Champions Trophy tournaments he played in – 363 runs in 2013 and then 338 runs in 2017. He credited the 2013 event as his breakout tournament, after scoring a maiden ODI ton in India‘s opening game against South Africa.

“Winning in 2013 was a great achievement and undoubtedly one of the biggest of my career. I scored a century in the first game against South Africa and it was a huge relief because it was my comeback match in ODI cricket,” he said.

“I can still feel what it was like to open up my arms after I scored that century. It was like I was telling the world that I had arrived – and it was one of the most important moments in my career.

“Scoring big runs at the start of a tournament gives a player so much confidence that carries through and I just kept on scoring runs after that. My self-belief went up and I knew I belonged on that stage. It was a great feeling and my life changed.”

India batted first in the Final against England, before successfully defending 129/7 to win by just five runs in a nail-biter at Birmingham, inside enemy territory.

“I still remember my hands were getting sweaty from the pressure – but then Ishant Sharma came on and took two wickets and the whole game shifted towards us. Good teams do that – they keep their emotions in check, their body language stable and find a way to win. It’s what teams will need to do in Pakistan,” he said.