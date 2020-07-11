The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday has allowed the Kolkata Police to use parts of Eden Gardens as a makeshift quarantine facility for the police personnel on an urgent basis.

The decision was taken in a meeting between the CAB and Kolkata Police officials on Friday at the Police headquarters in Lalbazar. A joint inspection at the Eden Gardens was also conducted after the meeting.

Among the CAB office bearers, President Avishek Dalmiya and Secretary Snehasish Ganguly were present during the inspection.

Following the inspection, it was announced that the under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up quarantine facilities. The area under J Block has also been kept as reserve, in case, more space is required, then J block might also be used.

All the areas identified would be sanitised and then thoroughly segregated as a safety measure. The officials believe there will be no issue in turning the area into a quarantine facility as all the administrative functions of the CAB are done in its office at the Club House. The blocks adjacent to it – B, C, D, K and L – will not be used.

“It is our duty to help and support the administration in this hour of crisis. The quarantine facility would be used for police personnel who are covid warriors. The under galleries which would be used at E, F, G, H and J Blocks would be properly segregated and secured from the balance areas. The arrangement agreed between Kolkata Police and CAB would ensure that areas used for cricket and administrative activities remain unaffected,” said Avishek.

The groundsmen and other staff would be shifted to the dormitories and other safer spaces in B, C, K and L blocks inside the stadium.