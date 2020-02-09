Ponting XI, led by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, defeated the Gilchrist XI dramatically by one run in the Bushfire Cricket Bash as cricket fans across the world had a treat on Sunday with many legends of the game taking to the field at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash was one of three matches of ‘The Big Appeal’. Other than the bushfire relief match, there was the Big Bash League final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and a women’s tri-series match between India and Australia at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday.

All the profits raised in The Big Appeal will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund which will be then used for the upliftment and betterment of the people affected in the devastating bushfires which have burnt 18.6 million hectares (46 million acres; 186,000 square kilometres).

UPDATE: Thanks to the incredible generosity from Australia and around the globe, we’ve raised over $7.7 million to support communities and families impacted by the recent bushfires. There’s still time to donate & get involved I https://t.co/3iqqzeM4BO #BigAppeal 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/QjYSvkkTIi — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 9, 2020

Batting first, the Ponting XI put on a mammoth total of 104/5 in their quota of 10 overs. West Indian legend Brian Lara was the star of the pack as he smashed 30 runs off 11 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes. Ponting also gave a glimpse of his class and made 26 in his 14-ball knock.

For the Gilchrist XI, only Courtney Walsh and Nick Riewoldt bowled their full quota of 2 overs with the former getting the wicket of Justin Langer. Yuvraj Singh bowled an over and sent Matthew Hayden packing who was struggling to middle the ball, unlike the older days. Andrew Symonds also had a wicket under his name.

Chasing, the Adam Gilchrist-led sire were off to a flier with the skipper and Shane Watson thrashing everything coming their way and made 49 in three overs. Watson retired after scoring 30 off 9, while Gilchrist departed for 17 in the fourth over.

But quickfire wickets in the middle and tight bowling reduced them to 88/6 in the ninth over. Symonds tried to fight a lone battle and scored 15 off Daniel Christian in the last over but Ponting XI eventually had the last laugh.