As the saying goes that cricket is not a game but religion in India, the country doesn’t seem to have a dearth in its followers. And such is its craze that besides the cricket gods, India celebrates the fans with equal enthusiasm.

One of the latest fans who has grabbed the attention of the cricket-crazy souls of India is a certain Shresth Mehta who is all but 10-month old.

His maternal uncle Anand Mehta, who identifies himself as a huge fan of Sachin Tendulkar, shared some of Shresth’s cricketing moments and left the cricket universe in awe of his cuteness.

Anand wrote on his Facebook timeline, “Sachin Sir, Though you have retired from cricket, you will never gonna retire from our hearts. A small tribute to the ‘Little Master Blaster’ from our Little Master (Shresth Mehta) #MyNephew #10Months #Cricket #SachinTendulkar #TheLittleMaster #Hyderabad LB Stadium-186*. Guys, plz share to as many as possible. Our aim is these pictures should be seen by Sachin Sir.”

But unarguably what made the kid more special was that his pictures were shared by the god himself to fulfil his uncle’s request. Taking to his official Facebook page, Tendulkar wrote, “Never too young for!! Thank you for sharing such beautiful pictures. I wish all the very best to 10-month old Shresth and his family.”

Meanwhile, Tendulkar was recently seen in action at Bushfire Cricket Baash where he came out of his retirement to play one over off star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday to raise money for Australian bushfire victims.