Bumrah opens up on Test captaincy ambitions ahead of Perth Test

There was a sense of self-motivation when Jasprit Bumrah came to address the pre-match presser ahead of the opening Test against Australia in Perth starting Friday.

Set to lead India in a Test match for the second time in his career, Bumrah candidly admitted his ambitions of captaining the side, citing examples of successful stints of his opposite number Pat Cummins, and India’s legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

Stressing on starting a new tradition, Bumrah advocated for pacers being captains, terming them as tactically better, but at the same time acknowledged the challenges associated with the position.

Advertisement

Although Bumrah is likely to relinquish the role when Rohit eventually arrives in Australia ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, the pacer felt he can manage himself the best when he’s the captain.

“I can manage myself the best when I am the captain. Because I know when I am fresh, I know when I have to push myself and I know when I have to take extra responsibility. Obviously yes, there are different challenges but there are advantages as well. I look at the advantages, that I understand bowling.

“You understand where the wicket is changing, what changes you have to make, what field sets are good at this moment. Obviously, bowlers do a lot more research and data-driven as well than batters because that is how the game is headed. So I look at the positives more than the negatives. Obviously there will be challenges and you want to be tested and you want to have challenges,” he said after the customary photo-op of the two captains with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“I have always advocated for pacers being captains. They are tactically better. Pat (Cummins) has done a phenomenal job. There are a lot of models in the past as well. Kapil Dev and a lot of other captains in the past. Hopefully a start of a new tradition,” he added.

India lock in playing XI on match eve

Bumrah also confirmed that India have locked in their playing XI for the opening Test, and is looking forward to putting behind the recent setback against New Zealand at home.

“We have finalised our playing XI and you will get to know tomorrow morning before the start of the match,” he said.

India enter the five-match series against Australia needing to win four matches to earn a third straight appearance in the World Test Championship Final and Bumrah said the side was well prepared for the battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

While India have arrived in Australia on the back of a disappointing 3-0 series whitewash against New Zealand, Bumrah believes that series loss will matter little when the action begins Down Under.

“When you win you start from zero but when you lose, then you also start from zero. We are not carrying any baggage from India. Yes, we have our learnings from New Zealand series but those were different conditions and our results here have been different,” Bumrah said.

Kohli knows what’s he’s doing

Among the key concerns for the visitors is the lean patch of Virat Kohli with the bat. The talismanic run-scorer amassed a mere 192 from 10 innings in India’s recently concluded home Test season. Bumrah, however, has backed the former India skipper to shine come the marquee Test series.

“I don’t have to say anything about Virat Kohli the batter. He’s one of the greats of the game. I don’t need to have any anecdotes or special inputs to give him.

“He’s the utmost professional that we have in our team. He’s got a lot of success, he’s one of the leaders. I made my debut under him. So he knows what he’s doing.”

Playing Test cricket in Australia, Kohli averages 54.08 – his best playing away from home – and has 1352 runs from 12 matches, that include six hundreds and four fifties.

The stand-in Indian skipper believes the recent run-scoring drought to be an aberration, and concedes that he has witnessed positive signs from the 36-year-old in India’s training in the lead up to the Perth Test.

“One or two series here and there can go up and down. But the confidence that he has at this moment, I have no doubts about (him). He’s prepared and mentally switched on, looking to contribute. The way I’ve seen him in training, the signs are ominous. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything else, but he’s looking in very good shape.”