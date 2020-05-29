The British Grand Prix is reportedly set to return on August as a part of the Formula One’s revived calendar for this year. F1 is likely to announce the opening eight races of this season and Silverstone in Great Briain will hold two back-to-back races without spectators.

According to a report of English outlet The Guardian, the two races at Silverstone will take place on August 2 and 9. The new calendar is believed to be ready and is awaiting confirmation from the United Kingdom government regarding the travel restrictions and the quarantine rules.

Seven out of 10 F1 teams are based in the UK and the officials are in discussion with the government to get an exemption from following the quarantine norms which make it mandatory for anyone entering the country to undergo 14-day isolation. It remains to be seen if the government lifts the quarantine guidelines or grant special provision for F1.

Meanwhile, the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 is likely to be the season opener this year and would be a part of the back-to-back races at the closed Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria.

According to a report from Australian public radio broadcaster Ö3 and as quoted by Grandprix247.com, an announcement is likely to be made about declaring the Austrian GP as the first race of the year with the second race taking place at the same venue a week later.

Ö3 stated that the Austrian GP and the Formula 1 officials are confident about staging a double-header at the Red Bull Ring. And with all precautions against the deadly virus in place, it has been said that “only a second wave of infection can prevent Formula 1 in Styria”.

Reportedly, 400 track, security and hospitality personnel involved with the race were tested negative for the virus and they have been cleared to take part in their duties.

With spectators and independent media not allowed to enter the arena during the Grand Prix, a total of 2000 people would be needed to test and produce a “negative SARS-CoV-2 certificate” for the race to go ahead as planned.