Bond expects bowlers to counter challenge thrown by Impact Player rule

Rajasthan Royals’ fast bowling coach Shane Bond is one of the few big names, involved with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, to endorse the Impact Player rule as he feels that it boosts the tournament’s level of excitement and competitiveness between the bowlers and batters.

Bond’s endorsement comes amidst ongoing debate between the rule’s effectiveness and the impact on the growth of all-rounders as suggested by India skipper Rohit Sharma previously. The former New Zealand speedster, however, said he was fascinated by the quality of hitting that has come since the introduction of the rule, and expected the bowlers to counter the challenge with better planning.

“I like the rule, I like seeing sixes, I like seeing runs and I like seeing bowlers put under pressure. The beauty of the game of cricket is that you have to adjust and you have to adapt. Even from last year the batters have done that, the scores have gone up. I love watching it and it still amazes me the quality of hitting in cricket. Bowlers haven’t caught up, they have to plan better, they have to think better and make better decisions,” Bond said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the challenges faced by bowlers in adjusting to the rule’s implications, Bond pointed out the exemplary performance of India and Mumbai Indians’ pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who continued to impress batting all such challenges.

“That’s my job, I find that exciting and when you look at the Bumrahs of the world, he’s still doing it. Regardless, that’s what word class players do. The challenge for all the bowlers in the competition is just to get better. I think the general quality of the bowling has been a little bit below par in the tournament. But you would be hoping that backend in the finals and even through the next year it would improve,” he said.

As the IPL progresses, the Impact Player rule remains a subject of debate, with BCCI secretary Jay Shah also stating that the rule isn’t permanent. “Impact Player is like a test case. We have implemented it slowly. The biggest advantage of it is that two Indian players are getting a chance (in each game), which is the most important,” Shah said last week.

Hard to beat despite four losses

After enjoying a near-blemish free run in the opening half of the season, the Royals fell to their fourth straight defeat, losing to the Punjab Kings by 5 wickets on Wednesday. Bond conceded that the team is disappointed with the outcome but suggested that it takes one win to turn things around.

“We are pretty good. Obviously, we are disappointed. It is never a great feeling when you are losing games in a row. Then your mind plays back to what if. What if we won against the Sunrisers? But you have to get some perspective too,” he said.

The Sanju Samson-led side is just one defeat away from equalling their record for most consecutive losses in a single season. In 2009-10, the Rajasthan-based franchise suffered five defeats on the trot which is their worst till now.

However, despite their recent failings, the Royals have already booked their place for the playoffs largely based on their previous winning run. They currently sit on the second spot with 16 points and their position in the knockouts would be decided after the outcome of their final league stage match against guaranteed table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on May 19.

“When you look at the points table we are second. Even with the four losses in a row, we are second and we have qualified. It just takes one better game from us to turn things around and I think we are the capable ones. If we play our best cricket, we are hard to beat. We are always hard to beat,” he said.

Riyan – the lone warrior

On Wednesday, local boy Riyan Parag emerged the lone warrior for the Royals on a sluggish Barsapara wicket. The Assam boy’s knock of 48 and his 50-run fourth wicket partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin (28) was the only highlight of the Rajasthan outfit’s innings that limped to 144 after electing to bat.

Heaping praises on Riyan, Bond said, “Riyan has had an amazing season isn’t he. His promotion to number four has really suited him. He’s had a number of years batting in a position that was pretty tough down the order and people forget how young he is. It just takes some time when you’re young. Obviously, I saw how well he played in domestic cricket and this season particularly in T20s.”

Bond further stated that the 22-year-old Parag is reaping the benefits of putting in the hard yards, especially after a few underwhelming seasons in the Pink jersey.

“He’s rolled on this season for us and just lets a quality, he’s a quality player there’s no doubt about him. I’m really excited for him and proud of him the way he has played so far. I think the team is super excited for him.”

“He’s borne the brunt of some criticism over the last few years in terms of performances and so to put that to the side and come out the way he’s played this season at the number four spot, real credit to him for the work he’s put in,” he said.