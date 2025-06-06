Boland pushes his case as race for third pacer’s slot heats up

Less than a week before the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, defending champions Australia face a selection headache with Scott Boland in a head-to-head battle with IPL-winning seamer Josh Hazelwood for one fast bowling spot in the Playing XI.

Boland was one of Australia’s best bowlers when they won their first World Test Championship mace at The Oval in 2023, and was also instrumental in his side’s progress to the Ultimate Test at Lord’s after an impressive show during the Border-Gavaskar series against India earlier this year.

However, despite all his credentials, the 36-year-old is still in the dark about his place in the Playing XI for the WTC final against the Proteas.

“I haven’t had any chats with them (selectors). My goal coming into the last two months is just to get myself and my body in the position where I can put my hand up and be ready to go if it (selection) goes my way,” Boland was quoted as saying by ICC in London on Thursday.

Boland, who had a lengthy spell during Australia’s training session in Beckenham on Wednesday knows how good Hazlewood can be when he is at full fitness, but further pushed his own case for selection by pointing out he has collected a total of 16 wickets in his most recent two Test appearances for Australia and is coming off a 10-wicket match haul in the deciding Border-Gavaskar contest against India.

“I feel like I had a couple of really strong games (during the Border-Gavaskar series), but Josh is obviously a world-class bowler. He’s one of the best bowlers in the world, coming off a really good IPL so I’m sure he’ll be doing the same thing here (to push his case for selection),” Boland noted.

“Obviously we all want to play, but there’s probably not room for all of us.”

If the selectors pick Boland ahead of Hazelwood, it will be the first time in his career, the right-arm quick will be playing at the iconic Lord’s, and he admitted that such an opportunity would be extra special.

“I’d love to play at Lord’s. I think everyone’s looking forward to getting there for training in a few days’ time and then getting to the game as it’s a pretty special place for cricket,” he said.