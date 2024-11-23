BGT 2024-25: Perth debutant Rana credits Bumrah for easing off pressure

It’s a common term in cricket — fast bowlers hunt in pairs. And when the leader of the pack, in this case Jasprit Bumrah runs through the top order to set the tone, it often eases off the pressure from the younger lot.

Young Delhi quick Harshit Rana picked 3/48 to mark a memorable Test debut, as India asserted their dominance on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia. One of the standout moments from Rana’s debut was the dismissal of Travis Head, a pivotal wicket that exemplified the meticulous planning and teamwork in India’s bowling unit.

Head walked in after the Aussies were left tottering at 19/3, following back-to-back wickets of Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith, courtesy of the Indian skipper. The left-hand batter’s wicket was a big one given his pivotal role in the lineup and his recent form against India, which included his heroics in last year’s WTC Final and the ODI World Cup Final, where he smashed match-winning hundreds.

“We had talked as a side about how to set up a batter and dismiss him. The idea was to attack the stumps. I delivered a good ball and got the breakthrough,” Rana explained.

Bumrah’s opening spell was crucial in setting the tone for India and Rana was full of praise for his skipper’s fifer. Bumrah’s three-wicket burst not only rattled the Australian top order but also instilled confidence in the debutant.

“His spell made things easier for me. I became calmer. Jassi bhaiya always creates pressure from one end, and that makes it easier for the bowler at the other end,” he said.

Rana also addressed his brief on-field banter with Mitchell Starc, emphasising the camaraderie shared off the field. “He’s a very good friend. We play in the IPL together. These things happen on the field. It wasn’t a big deal, just a few words were exchanged.”

The 22-year-old also spoke about the role that head coach Gautam Gambhir and his father played in maintaining his composure on debut.

“Gauti bhaiya (Gautam Gambhir) kept telling me to be patient and give my best when the time comes. My dad told me, ‘It will happen when it has to happen; don’t overthink.’”

On the other end, Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald expressed optimism on his side to bounce back, despite the showing that the Indian batters put up on day 2 of the first Test.

“The morale’s good. It’s a pretty level team, whether it’s a good day or a bad day. We’ve got some problems to solve ahead of us. No doubt we’re clearly well behind in the game at this stage. They’ve (India) got the driver’s seat at the moment. There’s no saying that tomorrow can’t change very quickly. Test cricket, everything flows. We’ve all been part of a game where we’ve been well ahead and it can twist and turn,” McDonald said.

Speaking on what he expects out of the second innings, the head coach said the defending World Test Champions will look to counter-attack with the pitch changing considerably on second day’s play.

“The pitch has changed considerably. It was a tough day for batting yesterday (Day 1). It looks different in the second innings. There’s no doubt we’re going to work on what that method is to combat all their bowlers, not just Jasprit,” he said.