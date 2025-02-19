Ponting backs Arshdeep as Bumrah’s replacement

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has backed left-arm quick

Arshdeep Singh ahead of Harshit Rana as his first choice replacement

for the injured Jasprit Bumrah in India’s Champions Trophy opener

against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.

Ponting’s recommendation comes despite Rana’s commendable performance

ahead of the ICC event, citing Arshdeep’s superior ability to bowl

during all phases of a 50-over match. According to Ponting,

Arshdeep’s skills, particularly with the new ball and in death overs,

closely match those of Bumrah, which India will miss.

Advertisement

“I would go with the left-armer and I’d go with Arshdeep (to replace

Bumrah). We know how good he’s been in T20 cricket and if you think

about the skill set, he probably provides a similar skill set to what

Bumrah does with new ball and death overs and that’s what India will

miss,” Ponting told The ICC Review.

Advertisement

“That’s taking nothing away from Harshit Rana because I think he has

got a lot of talent and we know what he can do with the new ball, but

I don’t think his death skills are as good as what Arshdeep Singh is.

Highlighting the strategic advantage of having a left-arm fast bowler,

Ponting emphasised their importance in big tournaments, especially

against predominantly right-handed batting line-ups.

“And just that left-arm variation, someone that can bowl left-arm with

a new ball and move the new ball. We know how important they are and

crucial they can be, especially in big tournaments when you’ve got a

lot of right-handers at the top. I would personally lean that way if I

was India,” said the World Cup-winning former Australia skipper.

Noting the positives for India from their recent outings against

England, Ponting suggested the side have plenty of options in their

15-player squad.

“Harshit Rana’s done more since he’s come into the side. (Mohammed)

Shami is fit too. I think Hardik Pandya still has a big role to play

on that side as well with the ball now to take a bit of the work away

from what Bumrah can’t do and make life a bit easier for Shami,” he

said.

“I think (Varun) Chakravarthy can have a huge impact on the tournament

as well for India. He’s probably pretty much through his career been

pigeonholed as a T20 bowler only, but he’s just with what he can do

and his variations and his skill, I think he can have a huge impact on

the Champions Trophy.”

India will head into the Champions Trophy after registering a 3-0

whitewash of England in the recently concluded ODI series, during

which multiple batters got in the groove. While Shubman Gill finished

top-scorer and Shreyas Iyer was vital in the anchor role, senior

batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were also among the runs.

Counting on the positives, Ponting said, “It’s great to see Shreyas

Iyer back in the team and playing well in the middle order. He was

great. More importantly for India, (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) were

back scoring runs and that’s what they need going into big

tournaments. Rohit, Virat, your experienced players, you need them to

stand up in the big tournaments in the big moments.”

“So, everything for India right now, with the exception of the loss of

Bumrah, everything else looks in good order.”

Ponting also believes the momentum of India’s recent series win will

help them going into the Champions Trophy.

“I mean, winning’s a habit and to have that behind you, you can take

some positives out of that. And that might sound a bit different than

what I just said, because I said a loss doesn’t have much of an

impact, but when you’re winning, that confidence can carry over,” he

said.