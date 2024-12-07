BGT 2024-25: Calls for Shami’s return grows as India struggle in Adelaide

The Statesman understands that the BCCI’s senior selection committee is awaiting the final nod from the NCA for the star right-arm quick’s inclusion in the squad. It has also been learnt that the apparels and other formalities, including visa is ready to ensure he can board the flight to Australia as soon as he is declared fit.

Although the Indian team started their tour DownUnder with a comprehensive 295-run victory in Perth, the bowling attack has struggled in the second Test at the Adelaide, and Shami’s return for the remainder of the five-Test rubber could add the sting to the pace department led by Jasprit Bumrah.

However, having said that, Shami’s fitness is still under scrutiny despite the fact that the pacer has returned to bowl in domestic cricket, and featured in a solitary Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, before sizzling in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bengal. According to sources, during the SMAT, a team from the NCA, including a national selector, was in Rajkot to monitor his progress.

The 34-year-old Shami announced his return to competitive cricket after a year’s hiatus in style, taking seven wickets in the Ranji Trophy match before continuing the rich vein of form in white ball cricket, returning with five wickets from seven T20s in 13 days.

The calls of Shami’s return to the national side were fuelled by former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who expressed concerns over the pace attack, saying that the side will only be boosted by Shami’s return to the squad for the remaining three Tests.

“The quicker he (Shami) reaches here, the better,” Shastri said while commentating during the ongoing Pink ball Test.

“You can see the pressure (on the opposition) when Bumrah is bowling and others are bowling. There is a lot of pressure on Bumrah,” he added.

Shastri’s comments came after rookie pacer Harshit Rana was clobbered for runs by Travis Head, en-route a scintillating century that put Australia in a position of command with a handy 157-run first innings lead.

Reflecting on the brutal assault, Shastri could not help himself but to namedrop Shami, saying the experienced seamer might be the solution to all problems Down Under.

“He is playing a lot of domestic matches. Brisbane might be too early but surely Shami can be available for Melbourne and Sydney,” said Shastri.