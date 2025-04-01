Cricketer Shami’s kin received MGNREGA wages; probe underway to recover money

Cricketer Mohammed Shami’s sister Shabina, her husband Ghaznabi, and others are involved in a scam related to receiving wages under MGNREGA. A probe against them in this regard is in its final stages.

The probe team is investigating every aspect meticulously to ensure stern action in the case. Besides Shabina’s family members, four formers BDOs are also involved in this racket.

According to sources, District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats is contemplating recovering around Rs 10 lakh from 13 people, including eight members of Shabina’s family, in the case.

This case is related to Palola village in the Zoya block of Amroha, where cricketer Mohammed Shami’s sister Shabina and her husband Mohammad Ghaznabi, along with other family members, obtained MGNREGA job cards and earned Rs 10 lakh.

Following the disclosure, DM Nidhi Gupta Vats handed over the probe into the case to DC MGNREGA and Project Director Amarendra Pratap Singh. While the investigation is underway, the team has already collected all related records.

During the tenure of Shabina’s mother-in-law Gule Ayesha, who was the head of Palola village, about 13 people, including eight family members, received MGNREGA wages illegally.

DC MGNREGA and Project Director Amarendra Pratap Singh on Tuesday said, “The investigation is in its final stages. All aspects are being thoroughly examined. Once the investigation is complete, the report will be handed over to the DM, who will decide on further action.”