BFI suspends secretary Kalita and treasurer Singh over financial irregularities

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) descended into turmoil on Tuesday evening as incumbent president Ajay Singh suspended secretary Hemanta Kumar Kalita and treasurer Digvijay Singh, citing “alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds”—just 10 days before the federation’s elections on March 28.

In a further blow to Kalita, his nomination for the BFI president’s post was also rejected due to the mandatory cooling-off period required after serving two consecutive four-year terms as an office bearer.

With Kalita’s disqualification, the contest for the presidency is now a three-way race between incumbent chief Ajay Singh, vice president Rajesh Bhandari, and Kerala State Amateur Boxing Association secretary D Chandrala.

In a letter shared with the media, Singh stated that the suspensions followed an independent investigation led by former Delhi High Court justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, who was appointed by the BFI. The investigation, based on a complaint from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), found Kalita and Digvijay Singh “guilty of serious financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds.”

“The findings of the report establish a clear breach of fiduciary duties and responsibilities expected from individuals holding key positions within the Federation,” the letter stated.

“In light of the gravity of the findings and to ensure the integrity and transparency of the Federation’s operations, it has been decided to suspend both of you from your respective positions as Secretary General and Treasurer of the Boxing Federation of India with immediate effect,” it further added.

Following the scrutiny of nominations on Tuesday, Returning Officer RK Gauba ruled Kalita “ineligible” for the upcoming election. The National Sports Code mandates a four-year cooling-off period for officials who have served two consecutive four-year terms before they can contest for another term.

Kalita previously served as BFI treasurer before being elected secretary for the 2021-25 term.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Satish N’s nomination for secretary general was also rejected, as his name was seconded by Dhirendra Singh, who had already proposed Pramod Kumar for the same position.

The publication of the final list of valid nominations and withdrawals is set to begin on Wednesday. The elections, already delayed by several weeks, will be conducted during the BFI’s Annual General Meeting in Gurugram on March 28.