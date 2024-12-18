BFI, CPBL announce launch of ‘INBL PRO U-25’

The Captains Professional Basketball Private limited (CPBL) in partnership with Basketball Federation of India (BFI) on Wednesday announced the launch of Pro International Basketball League (INBL PRO U-25), an initiative to empower the future of Indian Basketball with a global platform.

The league is all set to commence from January 15, with six teams participating in the event with each team playing one game against each other and the final four teams playing in Abu Dhabi in the beginning of March. The players will go into auction from January 9 and will feature both, in house Indian talent as well as international players from New Zealand, USA, Australia and other countries.

Key stakeholders present at the launch included Aadhav Arjuna, President, BFI, Kulvinder Singh Gill, Secretary General, BFI, Chengalraya Naidu, Treasurer, BFI, Rupinder Brar, Founder and Chairman, INBL Pro, Abhisek Yash Tyagi, Founder and Co- Chairman, INBL Pro, Dushyant Khanna, Founder and Director, INBL Pro and Parveen Batish, CEO, INBL Pro.

The INBL PRO features six franchises and will bring together some of the best young talents from India and the world with each team consisting of 12 players. The composition of each team includes six Indian players under 25 of age and six international players. Moreover, ensuring top-tier training and development, the league will also feature 12 international coaches and six Indian assistant coaches.

Aadhav Arjuna, President, BFI, said, “The INBL PRO is a significant initiative that will raise the standards of Indian basketball. By blending in expertise with local talent, a new benchmark for the sport is being set in India and we are happy to collaborate with INBL in this landmark league. It is the first time in India the U25 premier league is starting and the College and youth players will benefit.”

According to Kulvinder Singh Gill, Secretary General, Basketball Federation of India, “We will elevate the game in India by creating never-seen-before opportunities for Inc talent to learn, grow, and compete at a professional level. With international coaches, the Indian players will be able to get unmatched experiences that will set the global stage.”

Additionally, Justin Nelson, Commissioner of New Zealand National Basketball League, has awarded INBL a franchise, the Indian Panthers, to allow Indian talent an international platform NZ NBL, one of the world’s top ten leagues.

As a part of this, the top 10-12 indian players will live and train in Auckland, New Zealand, and represent India for five months against other professional teams weekly in high-level international games.

Rupinder Brar, Founder and Chairman of INBL Pro, said, “INBL Pro has created pathways for Indian players to play at the highest level while inspiring the next generation players. We want to make basketball matter more in India and INBL Pro offers players to compete at a high level, while also entertaining fans with the sport’s fast-paced nature.”

“INBL Pro U-25 is all about development, entertainment and global exposure. By taking it international with players, coaches, and venues, we are setting a new professional basketball in India. It is a leap towards integrating U25 Indian players into the global basketball ecosystem,” said Parveen Batish, CEO of INBL Pro.