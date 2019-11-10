Desperate to register their first win of the season, Bengaluru FC will host another winless team Chennaiyin FC in their fourth match of ISL 2019-20 on Sunday.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 10, 2019

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Preview

Over the years, the rivalry between the two south Indian clubs has grown bitter. Anyway considered a powerhouse in the ISL, both the teams have failed to manage a win in the season so far and will be desperate to get one ahead of the international break.

The Blues have not have the best of the times and have played three draws in as many encounters. However, the most horrifying part of their campaign so far is the fact that they have scored just a single goal.

A certain Sunil Chhetri has been unable to provide a spark in the team’s performance and has been mostly kept under the check by opponent defenders.

Despite failing to see the back of the net, Bengaluru FC have been rock solid in their defence and have leaked only one goal. But for Chennaiyin FC, the problem seems more frightening.

In three games, Chennai have leaked four goals and scored none. The last time Marina Machans scored was in February. Ironically, it was against Bengaluru FC which they won 2-1.

After losing to FC Goa 3-0 in the tournament opener, the John Gregory-managed side held Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw before falling down to ATK 1-0 at the Marina Arena.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20: Team News

It will be interesting to see how Raphael Augusto, who joined Bengaluru FC from Chennai, fare against his old team. Albert Serran will continue to be on the sidelines for his muscle injury. Thus Carles Cuadrat is likely to field an unchanged eleven.

Much will depend on how Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro perform in the midfield. The team will be hoping for some kind of heroics from them. Also, their main man in the midfield Jeje Lalpekhlua is yet to recover.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20: Starting XI

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Edwin Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Dragos Firtulescu, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Muhammed Kuruniyan, Rahul Bheke, Dimas Delgado, Harmanjot Khabra, Sunil Chettri, Raphael Augusto, Kumam Udanta-Singh, Manuel Onwu.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Bengaluru FC: 2

Chennaiyin FC: 3

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Check the live streaming details of Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20 match here.