Placed eighth at the points table Bengaluru FC will host bottom-placed Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Sunday.

Bengaluru, who have underperformed this season so far, have only three points in the basket from as many matches. Against Chennaiyin FC, the defending champions will try to register their first win of the season.

The Blues’ previous results include goalless draws with NorthEast United and Jamshedpur, and a goal apiece in their encounter with Goa.

However, for Bengaluru, win is only a matter of time as they look forward to producing their best game.

On the other hand, the Marina Machans are also winless this season. From the three matches played, they have tasted defeats on two occasions while they managed to draw one.

After opening the season with a humiliating away defeat of 0-3 to Goa, Chennaiyin FC were held to a goalless draw at home by Mumbai City FC. However, loss to Kolkata at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium further increased their misery and the side are desperately looking for a comeback game.

Our prediction: Bengaluru FC win 1-0

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head to head

Bangaluru FC: 2

Chennaiyin FC: 3

Draw: 0

