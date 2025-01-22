BCCI to adhere to ICC guidelines on team’s Champions Trophy jerseys

Putting an end to the confusion around rumours of BCCI’s refusal to have Pakistan’s imprint on the Indian cricket team’s jersey for the upcoming Champions Trophy, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Wednesday said the Indian team will adhere to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) directive during the tournament.

According to protocol, the official logo of any ICC event will have the host country’s name. When Pakistan came to India in 2023 for the 50-over ICC World Cup, Babar Azam and Co duly sported the host country’s name on their jerseys as part of the tournament protocol.

Advertisement

The Champions Trophy 2025 was scheduled to be held in Pakistan singularly, but after India’s refusal to travel to the country, Rohit Sharma and Co’s matches were shifted to Dubai. The decision also led to multiple media reports citing BCCI’s reluctance to have ‘Pakistan’ written on the team kit.

Advertisement

However, Saikia clarified that the Indian team and the cricket board will go by the ICC guidelines.

“We’ll go by the ICC guidelines for the Champions Trophy 2025. We’ll follow whatever protocols are laid down for the logo of the team jersey and dress code for the Champions Trophy,” Saikia told The Statesman on Wednesday.

The BCCI secretary however, is yet to come clear on whether Rohit Sharma will visit Pakistan for the opening ceremony, expected to be held in Karachi, which will host the inaugural game on February 19.

The Champions Trophy kicks off with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the lung opener. India will play all their matches in Dubai, starting with the three group stage matches — against Bangladesh (Feb 20), Pakistan (Feb 23), and New Zealand (March 2).

If India qualify for the semi-final and the final, two additional matches will be played in the Dubai Stadium, including the final of the tournament.