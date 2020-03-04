The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday awarded a cash prize of Rs 65 lakh to the Indian disability cricket team that won the World Series last year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah presented a cheque of Rs 65 lakh to skipper Vikrant Keni, an official said as quoted by a PTI report.

The amount was approved by the Committee of Administrators.

Senior officials of the All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged and team member Gurudas Raut were also present.

The Indian team had defeated hosts England by 36 runs to lift the T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series in August last year.

Ever since Ganguly has been appointed as the BCCI boss, he has been a busy many and has taken a lot of steps already towards better administration of the game of cricket in India. It was Ganguly who proposed the idea of India playing a Day-Night Test as Eden Garden hosted the historic Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh.

Among many of his agendas are making contracts for first-class cricketers and a proposed four-nation tournament involving England, Australia, India and a potential fourth member yet to be finalised.

(With inputs from PTI)