If a report from a leading Indian media network is to be believed, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may be mulling to organise the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the July-September window.

Notably, the cash-rich league has already been postponed till 15 April but given the situation of the coronavirus pandemic, the chances of the tournament commencing even at that date seem bleak since there has not been any major health improvements and precaution is by far the most effective way to combat COVID-19.

Earlier media reports claimed that the BCCI is keen to explore the April-May window to organise the tournament but a report carried by TOI claims that the cricket governing body are looking for a space in July-September 2020 window.

The report claims that this is because the April-May window could prove to be a little too tricky since there is no assurance on whether the deadly virus would subside by then but on the contrary, if they explore the July-September window, there might be a healthy chance of the pandemic’s effect waning.

The July-September window could also work in the BCCI’s favour as there it not a cricketing action-packed period. Although England are set to host Pakistan for a full series and there is the Asia Cup between these months as well apart from India’s tour of Sri Lanka. The England and Wales Cricket Board’s The Hundred tournament meanwhile will get over in July itself.

This allows the Indian board to conduct the full quota of 60 matches instead of a truncated edition of the tournament. It is worth highlighting in this case that the second edition of the cash-rich league which was played in South Africa happened inside 37 days and a similar window could be just about enough for BCCI to go ahead with the league in India or abroad.

“The 2009 IPL – in South Africa – was played inside 37 days. That’s five weeks and two days. If that kind of a window is made available, the IPL can be held partly in India and partly overseas, or the entire tournament can be shifted, depending on how the Covid-19 situation is globally,” ToI quoted a BCCI official.