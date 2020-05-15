The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to organise an “isolation” camp for the cricketers to resume outdoor training after almost two months of staying inside due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Times of India report, the BCCI has been on the lookout for a place outside a defined containment zome where the men’s national team players can resume on-field training sessions with the management.

“The safety of the players is the board’s priority. We will have to work on the logistics and see if Bengaluru is safe enough. If things don’t look absolutely fine, then we will look for areas in the country which fall outside the containment zones. The camp will be sanitised. And there is also an option of opening up local stadiums to senior players,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.

“The players, team management and the cricket operations team are constantly in touch to deal with every issue,” the official added.

The report further stated that the players who will be selected to participate in the camp should go through and clear all the medical protocols and won’t be allowed to venture outside the camp premises.

“There are a lot of logistical issues. BCCI needs government directions and will adhere to it. The flights’ schedule and freedom of movement will have to be taken into account. The medical team is also in the loop,” the official said.

However, the BCCI treasurer, Arun Dhumal, had said on Thursday that unless full normalcy is regained, the Indian board will not organise any camps. “The health and safety of our players is paramount. We will not have any camps till the travel restrictions are in place,” the treasurer said as quoted by PTI.

But, he had stated that the Indian cricketers might start individual skill-based outdoor training from May 18 if the Government of India eases restrictions.

Due to the countrywide lockdown, all top athletes are confined to their homes and are just doing some exercises to keep themselves fit in the lockdown.

However, May 17 will mark the end of the third phase of lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had informed that in the fourth phase of lockdown several guidelines would be relaxed.