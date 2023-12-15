BCCI likely to introduce IPL-like T10 League in 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is thinking of starting a T10 format cricket league. It might start in September-October in the coming year. It is said that BCCI secretary Jay Shah is developing a plan for the potential league.

Additionally, Moneycontrol reports that the T10 format cricket league’s introduction is presently in its early phases. The initiative has received an encouraging reaction from stakeholders and possible sponsors, even though it is still in the early planning stages.

This occurs during a period of increased popularity and valuation for the 20-over Indian Premier League (IPL), the cricket competition with the shortest format. With a value of around USD 10.7 billion, data released earlier this week by Brand Finance suggests that IPL may now be viewed as a decacorn.

According to the Moneycontrol report, the franchisees now possess the authority to reject any new plan that resembles the IPL that the BCCI suggests.

According to the report’s sources, who were informed of the developments, BCCI must take into account a number of crucial considerations before establishing this new league. Among these are how to guarantee that the greatest players in white-ball cricket play in the league and how to set an age limit to prevent the IPL from losing its appeal.

It further stated that because cricket boards are currently not making enough money from bilateral series, they may benefit financially from this new series as well as a prospective revenue-sharing arrangement. However, it might make the 50-over format more dangerous.

On the other hand, the BCCI’s attention is now on the December 19 IPL auction, which takes place in Dubai

The BCCI has not yet made a formal statement regarding the proposed new T10 league.