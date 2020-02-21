In a recent development, it is now being reported that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wants Indian skipper Virat Kohli to take part in the two T20 matches which are scheduled in Dhaka between 18 March to 21 March to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the father of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In response, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI ) has stated that it is considering the request made by BCB.

Notably, the Asia XI and World XI teams are scheduled to play a couple of matches in the month of March. Although the teams have not been announced yet, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury has revealed that the matches will be played between the abovementioned dates.

“We are still working on the scheduling and the players’ availability for the games and will make the announcement soon. What I can say is that the games will be played between March 18-22 and we are in constant touch with the BCCI over the availability of the Indian players,” Chowdhury told news agency PTI without even mentioning Virat Kohli’s name.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was at the Board headquarters in Mumbai on Friday stated, “We have not yet finalised the names. We can send four to five players,” as quoted by PTI.

However, a BCCI official has hinted that the issue is being discussed in the meetings since BCB wants Kohli to feature in the matches.

“BCB wants Kohli to play in the matches and it is understandable considering he is the best player in the world. Also, they want all India regulars for the game.

“Since there is a plan that the series will be extended to Ahmedabad, where the third game is proposed at the renovated stadium, the Board is considering BCB’s request,” the official said as quoted by PTI.

It remains to be seen if Virat indeed makes himself available for the Asia XI matches in Dhaka given that India has a cramped schedule.

Post the New Zealand tour, India will have to play a three-match ODI series against South Africa in home conditions which concludes on 18 March before the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League which is slated to begin from 29 March.

(With inputs from PTI)