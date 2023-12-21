BBL: Tom Curran slapped with four-games ban after argument with umpire

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Tom Curran has been suspended for four games after an argument with an umpire prior to the team’s encounter against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 11 at the North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground in Launceston.

The Englishman is accused under Article 2.17 of the code of conduct for “intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee, or medical personnel, whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match” after match official Bob Perry saw the incident.

According to Cricket Australia (CA), the incident happened as Curran was going through his pre-match routine and doing practice run-ups on the ground. Curran was issued a warning by the contest’s fourth umpire, who was stationed near the pitch to watch the proceedings. The player then proceeded to the opposite end of the field to practice his run-ups.

The fourth umpire eventually blocked Curran’s path and begged him not to rush onto the field once more.The all-rounder motioned for the official to move out of the way before running straight at him, forcing the umpire to take a step to his right to avoid a collision.

“The umpire took up position next to the stumps, preventing Curran from approaching the pitch, and motioned for Curran to move away from it.” Curran may be seen in the video motioning for the umpire to move away from the pitch. Curran then attempted a practice run-up and a fast run straight towards the umpire, who was standing in the bowling crease facing Curran. “To avoid a collision, the umpire took a step to his right,” CA said in a statement.

Curran was the Sixers’ pick of the bowlers against the Hurricanes, taking three wickets for 19 runs as his team easily triumphed by six wickets.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recently signed him for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Dubai. Curran will also play for the Desert Vipers in the second International League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates.

Section 67.3 of the BBL|13 playing conditions specifies clearly that only the captain and head coach are authorized on the premises of the pitch to check its conditions, with spike shoes prohibited to avoid any damage to the pitch.

There has already been a pitch-related incident in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL), with the contest between the Perth Scorchers and the Melbourne Renegades being abandoned due to a poor surface at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

Rachael Haynes, CEO of the Sydney Sixers, stated that Curran and the team would strongly challenge the sanction, while also expressing support for Curran:

“Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and we will exercise our right to appeal the decision based on legal advice.” We will be there for Tom during this difficult time and look forward to seeing him back on the field.”

Neither the club nor Tom Curran will make any additional statements until the subject is resolved.