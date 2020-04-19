Bayern Munich skipper and ace goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is “irritated” with negotiations to extend his contract, which have as per reports, stalled in recent weeks.

“All talks I have had since I have been here have been confidential… nothing has ever leaked,” the 34-year-old told Germany’s most popular daily Bild.

“But now, details about the current talks are constantly appearing in the media, and are often untrue. That irritates me. It’s not something I am used to at Bayern”.

There are reports that Neuer’s current contract talks have hit a wall and he could be free to leave Bayern in June.

According to Bild, Neuer and his agent Frank Kroth want a five-year deal, with a salary of 20 million euros ($22 million) per season. Kroth denied such details and said he was not face confronting the club with demands which will hit it hard in the coronavirus crisis in Sunday’s interview.

“I want to have a contract which is a win-win for me and Bayern. I want to perform, be there for the team… and give 100 per cent,” Neuer said. “The conditions have to be right (for that),” he added. Neuer helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup and has been named world goalkeeper of the year four times.