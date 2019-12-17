If reports from certain sections of the media are to be believed, Barcelona star Arthur Melo is expected to miss the much anticipated El Clasico encounter against arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish league La Liga.

The Brazil International star has reportedly sustained an injury on the groin that is likely to prevent him from participating in any match for the next two weeks.

A report carried by AS, a Spanish news agency, reports that earlier in the month Arthur returned from International duty carrying the injury which is what has kept him out of action.

He last played a match against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on 2 December. He missed out on the other matches against Real Mallorca (La Liga), Inter Milan (Champions League) and Real Sociedad (La Liga).

The season’s first El Clasico match will be held on 18 December at Barca’s home stadium, the Camp Nou.