Follow Us:
  1. Home / Sports / Bajrang Punia clinches bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Bajrang Punia clinches bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Bajrang’s bronze medal took India’s tally in the Tokyo Olympics to six medals.

IANS | Tokyo | August 7, 2021 5:51 pm

India’s Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal in men’s freestyle 65kg, beating Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 8-0 on points for his first medal at the Olympics.

Bajrang, who had lost to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the semifinals on Friday, came up with a tactical bout as he took an early lead in the first period and capitalised with counterattacks when his Kazakh rival, a two-time medallist at the World Championships, went on the attack.

Bajrang’s bronze medal took India’s tally in the Tokyo Olympics to six medals — two silver and four bronze. India thus tied for its best medal haul in the Olympics at 2012 London when they won two silver and four bronze.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Wrestler Bajrang Punia loses in semis; to fight for bronze medal
Bajrang Punia secures semifinal spot with stunning win
Olympic hockey: Substitute Simranjeet stars in India's bronze medal win