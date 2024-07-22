Tokyo bronze medallist India goalkeeper Sreejesh to retire after Paris Games

Former India hockey captain PR Sreejesh on Monday announced his retirement and stated that the upcoming Paris Olympics will be his last international outing. The 36-year-old goalkeeper announced his decision in a series of social media posts, where he talked about his journey.

“As I prepare for my last dance in Paris, I look back with immense pride and forward with hope. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, fans and Hockey India. Thank you for believing in me,” expressed PR Sreejesh.

A veteran of 328 International caps, three Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and World Cups, Sreejesh will be playing his fourth Olympic Games. Having made his debut at the 2010 World Cup, Sreejesh has been part of various memorable wins for India, which includes Gold in 2014 Asian Games, Bronze medal in Jakarta-Palembang, joint winning team of the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, Gold medal winning team of 2019 FIH Men’s Series Finals in Bhubaneswar and Silver medal winning team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sreejesh was one of the architects of India’s historic bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Games. He was instrumental in India’s third-place finish at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22.

Sreejesh was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021 and is only the second sportsperson from India to win the award of World Games Athlete of the Year 2021. He has also won back-to-back FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Last year, he stood tall in India’s gold medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games that sealed the team’s berth for Paris 2024.

Continuing his series of social media posts, the veteran goalkeeper expressed his gratitude to his teammates for supporting him throughout the journey.

“My teammates have stood beside me through the tough and arduous times. We all want to give our absolute best here in Paris and certainly, the desire is to change the colour of our medal,” he said.

Terming Sreejesh an inspiration, India captain Harmanpreet Singh said that the team will dedicate their campaign in Paris 2024 to the legendary goalkeeper.

“Paris 2024 will indeed be a special tournament. We have decided to dedicate our campaign to the legend PR Sreejesh. He has been an inspiration for all of us and I still remember his mentorship in the 2016 Junior World Cup when we lifted the title. It was the beginning of many of our careers in International hockey and he has shaped each one of our careers in his own way. We want to ‘Win it for Sreejesh’ and we are all the more encouraged to stand on the podium once again.”

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey also congratulated the stalwart on his stellar career and urged global hockey fans to rally behind the team in their attempt to stand on the podium once again.

“Sreejesh was hardly 18 or 19-years-old when I first saw him in the Indian camp and if I recall right, he made his international debut when I was captaining the Indian team. He is a very special player and my heart fills with joy and gratitude for his exemplary contribution to Indian hockey,” Tirkey said in a fond recollection.

“This outing in Paris will certainly be a special one for the team and I believe Sreejesh’s decision will only encourage the team further to stand on the podium yet again and make it truly special not just for Sreejesh but for the entire hockey fraternity. I wish him and the team the very best,” he added.